In pictures: Meet the stunning pedigree fold of Highland cattle who live at a Northamptonshire farm
Visitors have the chance to meet the wonderful Highlands up close and personal
A Northamptonshire family-run farm has now been opened to the public for visitors to meet a stunning pedigree fold of Highland cattle.
Visitors can book a ‘Highland Cattle Experience’ at the Colready Farm, in Farthinghoe, near Brackley, Northamptonshire, to meet the wonderful herd.
The farm is open for booking on select weekdays and weekends.
Here are a few of the fold’s different characters and personalities you might like to meet.
