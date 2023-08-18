In pictures: Look back at last year's Buckby Feast ahead of the 2023 event
Enjoy the pictures from last year ahead of next week’s feast of celebrations in the village
A bi-annual event packed with week-long activities returns to a Northamptonshire village next week.
Buckby Feast is a historic fundraising event in Long Buckby featuring plenty of activities for residents and families.
The event raised more than £9,000 last year, which was handed by the Feast’s Charitable Trust to local causes such as the local library, youth centre, junior school, and the community centre.
Have a look over last year’s Buckby Feast photo gallery below.
