News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

In pictures: Look back at last year's Buckby Feast ahead of the 2023 event

Enjoy the pictures from last year ahead of next week’s feast of celebrations in the village
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:35 BST

A bi-annual event packed with week-long activities returns to a Northamptonshire village next week.

Buckby Feast is a historic fundraising event in Long Buckby featuring plenty of activities for residents and families.

The event raised more than £9,000 last year, which was handed by the Feast’s Charitable Trust to local causes such as the local library, youth centre, junior school, and the community centre.

Have a look over last year’s Buckby Feast photo gallery below.

Buckby Feast 2023 events are set to take place from August 20 leading up to the Feast Day on August 27.

1. Buckby Feast 2022

Buckby Feast 2023 events are set to take place from August 20 leading up to the Feast Day on August 27. Photo: Michelle Wilkins

Photo Sales
Buckby Feast 2023 events are set to take place from August 20 leading up to the Feast Day on August 27.

2. Buckby Feast 2022

Buckby Feast 2023 events are set to take place from August 20 leading up to the Feast Day on August 27. Photo: Michelle Wilkins

Photo Sales
Buckby Feast 2023 events are set to take place from August 20 leading up to the Feast Day on August 27.

3. Buckby Feast 2022

Buckby Feast 2023 events are set to take place from August 20 leading up to the Feast Day on August 27. Photo: Michelle Wilkins

Photo Sales
Buckby Feast 2023 events are set to take place from August 20 leading up to the Feast Day on August 27.

4. Buckby Feast 2022

Buckby Feast 2023 events are set to take place from August 20 leading up to the Feast Day on August 27. Photo: Michelle Wilkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northamptonshire