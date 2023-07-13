News you can trust since 1869
In pictures: Full steam ahead at the 19th Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally and Canal Festival

The rally was opened by the music and steam legend Peter Waterman
By Catalina Constantin and Patrick Joyce
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST

Braunston Marina has once again proven to be the nation’s prime location for the annual festival.

The busy waterways were filled with the sounds of engines over the June 24-25 weekend.

“It’s the spiritual home of the traditional working boat enthusiasts,” said Richard Perry, the chief executive of the Canal and River Trust.

A flotilla of nearly a hundred boats lined up along the towpath.

Tim Coghlan, managing director of Braunston Marina, said:

“Last year was a glorious year, we had Timothy West and Prunella Scales, who, between them, have made canal travel very popular. This year we have not let standards drop. We were very happy when Pete Waterman accepted our invitation.”

Peter Alan Waterman is an English record producer known for his passion for railways. He said:

“When I was a kid, growing up not far from here, I used to travel on the train from Coventry to Rugby with my parents. We’d go to visit my aunt in Lutterworth and spend time at the Rugby Market. It was something I used to look forward to. I have fond memories of that time.”

According to Pete, his childhood memories helped him develop a passion for trains and railway modelling over the years.

“I’m the only individual owner of The Scotsman left. The other owners are financial institutions,” said Pete.

The event included trade exhibitors, canal societies, music, food, and fun.

Take a look through the gallery to see the community at the 19th Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally and Canal Festival.

The busy waterways were filled with the sounds of engines over the June 24-25 weekend.

1. The 19th Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally and Canal Festival

The busy waterways were filled with the sounds of engines over the June 24-25 weekend. Photo: Patrick Joyce

The busy waterways were filled with the sounds of engines over the June 24-25 weekend.

2. The 19th Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally and Canal Festival

The busy waterways were filled with the sounds of engines over the June 24-25 weekend. Photo: Patrick Joyce

The music and steam legend Pete Waterman lending a hand aboard Narrowboat Hasty.

3. The 19th Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally and Canal Festival

The music and steam legend Pete Waterman lending a hand aboard Narrowboat Hasty. Photo: Patrick Joyce

The busy waterways were filled with the sounds of engines over the June 24-25 weekend.

4. The 19th Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally and Canal Festival

The busy waterways were filled with the sounds of engines over the June 24-25 weekend. Photo: Patrick Joyce

