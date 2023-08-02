‘The heaven's opened at the same time the gates did’

A Daventry music festival returned for its second year with a day of entertainment and family fun.

Co-founders, Darren James and Scott Wilkinson, together with Phil Moss, site supervisor and runner, returned with more live music, food, and activities for everyone.

Darren James said: "When Scott and myself came up with this it was really just wanting to give Daventry something they'd never had.”

Residents enjoyed Daventry’s festival and its various family activities on Saturday, July 29, on the rugby pitch, at Daventry Sports Club in Western Avenue.

“It was great watching people arrive with their packs and chairs after a rather dodgy start weather-wise. The heaven's opened at the same time the gates did,” said Darren.

The one-day festival featured a main stage with local and nationally known tribute bands and hosted bars, food vendors, and a variety of activities.

“I actually had a tear in my eye and goosebumps regularly. I'm one of the lucky organisers having a good spot up on the stage and seeing so many people laughing and dancing with painted faces and drinks in hand just letting go for a few hours,” said Darren.

Visit DavFest’s Facebook page for more details, pictures, and videos of the artists, crowds, and activities that took place at the festival.

“Hopefully now people who were a bit sceptical realise that we mean business and that it's all for them,” said Darren.

Take a look at what DavFest has to offer:

