IN PICTURES: Daventry town celebrates one of England's largest festivals of history and culture

In recognition of the annual celebration, people were invited to ride the restored buses in Northamptonshire and explore more than 70 food-related vendors and free family entertainment in the town centre.

Daventry Mayor, Councillor Karen Tweedale, said: "What a jampacked day full of so many wonderful events that complimented each other and showcased Daventry brilliantly.

“I had a great time meeting many of the visitors in attendance and chatting with various stallholders.”

For the third year in a row, NTH brought the vintage buses back to Daventry to recreate the United Counties and Midland Red bus routes.

"Thank you to NTH for a wonderfully nostalgic day for visitors to soak up. My husband (Mark) and I had a great time viewing the beautifully preserved fleet of buses and chatting with the brilliant team of NTH volunteers running the event,” said Cllr. Karen Tweedale.

The heritage bus tours allowed residents to become tourists in their county and saw around 3,550 passengers aboard.

“I saw lots of happy passengers enjoying their free rides and met many transport enthusiasts who travelled especially to visit the stationary buses. Thank you to both NTH and Daventry Town Council for their hard work behind the scenes to deliver such another successful event,” said Cllr. Karen Tweedale.

Daventry Town Council’s food market returned for its second year on the same day with a roster of independent stallholders selling culinary-themed gifts and treats — along High Street, Sheaf Street, Foundry Walk, and Bowen Square.

“Having spoken to many of Daventry's independent shops and retailers, they also enjoyed extra custom from the increased footfall in the town, which is great for the residents' benefit.

“I was also thrilled that the team from Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service were able to join us too, as they are one of my nominated Mayoral Charities. They had a stall to help raise awareness about the services they provide,” said Cllr. Karen Tweedale.

The Danetre Ukulele Orchestra performed throughout the day to set the mood for the bustling market.

“I particularly enjoyed the musical interludes from the Daventry Ukulele Orchestra, who added to the joyous atmosphere,” said Cllr. Karen Tweedale.

Daventry Museum was also open during Heritage Open Days, providing even more opportunities for visitors to see and do.

