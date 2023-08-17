News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Historic Northamptonshire fundraising event with a week of celebrations makes a return

Get ready for the feast with a week of celebrations in the village
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:05 BST

A bi-annual event packed with activities is set to return to a Northamptonshire village this weekend.

The week-long celebrations aim to revive a part of the village's heritage while raising money for local causes.

Buckby Feast is a historic fundraising event in Long Buckby that has been held for decades.

The community pictured at the historic fundraising event in Long Buckby, Buckby Feast 2022.The community pictured at the historic fundraising event in Long Buckby, Buckby Feast 2022.
The community pictured at the historic fundraising event in Long Buckby, Buckby Feast 2022.
Most Popular

    This year’s event features entertainment, music, games, food and drink stalls, a plant sale, competitions and activities for the entire family, including a bouncy castle and a face painting stall for the children.

    The activities are organised and run by volunteers to raise funds for the local community, organisations and charities.

    Michelle Wilkins, aged 50, the Buckby Feast secretary, began volunteering for the event a year ago and has recently become a trustee of the Feast's Charitable Trust.

    “I am really excited. It has grown so much over the years. We have got lots of activities happening. We hope it is going to be a really good day and get a lot of people involved.”

    The events are set to take place from Sunday, August 20, leading up to the Feast Day on Sunday, August 27.

    The Feast Day was traditionally held in the village's Market Square. As the event grew in popularity in recent years, it was relocated to the sports field in 2016, to allow for more space for additional attractions and visitors. This year’s activities are taking place in several locations.

    There will be plenty of activities as part of the Buckby Feast starting this Sunday, including the Scarecrow Trail and Garage Sale, Film Night, Wildflower Walk, History Walks, Produce and Craft Show, and a quiz night.

    People wishing to take part in the activities must book in advance. The schedules and application forms are available from Roger's Quality Family Butcher and The Peephole.

    “We are still quite a small team and we could do with having more people in the local community to jump on board,” said Michelle.

    If anyone would like to help run events for the Buckby Feast, contact the team on their Facebook page or Michelle at [email protected].

    Related topics:Northamptonshire