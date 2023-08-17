Historic Northamptonshire fundraising event with a week of celebrations makes a return

A bi-annual event packed with activities is set to return to a Northamptonshire village this weekend.

The week-long celebrations aim to revive a part of the village's heritage while raising money for local causes.

Buckby Feast is a historic fundraising event in Long Buckby that has been held for decades.

The community pictured at the historic fundraising event in Long Buckby, Buckby Feast 2022.

This year’s event features entertainment, music, games, food and drink stalls, a plant sale, competitions and activities for the entire family, including a bouncy castle and a face painting stall for the children.

The activities are organised and run by volunteers to raise funds for the local community, organisations and charities.

Michelle Wilkins, aged 50, the Buckby Feast secretary, began volunteering for the event a year ago and has recently become a trustee of the Feast's Charitable Trust.

“I am really excited. It has grown so much over the years. We have got lots of activities happening. We hope it is going to be a really good day and get a lot of people involved.”

The events are set to take place from Sunday, August 20, leading up to the Feast Day on Sunday, August 27.

The Feast Day was traditionally held in the village's Market Square. As the event grew in popularity in recent years, it was relocated to the sports field in 2016, to allow for more space for additional attractions and visitors. This year’s activities are taking place in several locations.

People wishing to take part in the activities must book in advance. The schedules and application forms are available from Roger's Quality Family Butcher and The Peephole.

“We are still quite a small team and we could do with having more people in the local community to jump on board,” said Michelle.