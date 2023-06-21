News you can trust since 1869
Here’s how a Northamptonshire pub has maintained its success over time

‘We’re literally trying to think outside the box’
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:40 BST

Two female managers of the rural pub in a Northamptonshire village shared their success in running the business over the last five years.

The Royal Oak, which has recently been renovated, is a family-friendly pub located in the heart of Crick, in Church Street.

The traditional pub has been around for more than a century. A feature of the place, that is still there today, is the four-foot-high bar.

The two managers of The Royal Oak, Kerry Prosser and Stephanie Reid, in front of the Crick pub, in Church Street.
The two managers of The Royal Oak, Kerry Prosser and Stephanie Reid, in front of the Crick pub, in Church Street.
    Kerry Prosser, 34, has been a The Royal Oak manager for more than three years.

    She said: “It was my friend’s dad’s pub. I started working there to help her out. It was the best decision I ever made. I absolutely love working there. It’s the best job I ever had.”

    The Sunday roasts are well-known at the Royal Oak. On Wednesdays, there are weekly quizzes, and on Thursdays, there are bingo nights. The Bingo nights offer prizes worth more than £200. People can enjoy a music quiz on the last Tuesday of every month.

    “We’re literally trying to think outside the box. We just like to create a really fun atmosphere.

    The two managers of The Royal Oak, Kerry Prosser and Stephanie Reid, together with the rest of the team, in front of the Crick pub, in Church Street.
    The two managers of The Royal Oak, Kerry Prosser and Stephanie Reid, together with the rest of the team, in front of the Crick pub, in Church Street.

    “I’m so happy that the customers have really supported us all. It’s absolutely amazing,” said Kerry.

    Throughout the week, the pub provides a range of activities, games, shows, and live music nights for the entire family.

    Stephanie Reid, 30, has been an assistant manager at The Royal Oak since 2020.

    “I’ve been here for five years, the pub is wonderful. It’s a great atmosphere, the customers are amazing, and we have a great team behind us.”

    The two managers of the pub, Kerry Prosser and Stephanie Reid, were in The Royal Oak's renovated garden.
    The two managers of the pub, Kerry Prosser and Stephanie Reid, were in The Royal Oak's renovated garden.

    The Royal Oak is open daily from midday until midnight, except Tuesday and Thursday, when it opens at 2pm.

    “It’s a fun family-friendly pub to come to. We’ve got the games in the garden for the children, we’ve got lots of events, and the staff are very friendly and very chatty as well. You can always have a laugh. Everybody loves the big garden,” said Stephanie.

    The pub is looking for staff to join its team. People can reach out to the team through their Facebook page.

