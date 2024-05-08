‘Help wildlife thrive’: Daventry Town Council supports ‘No Mow May’ annual campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daventry Town Council (DTC) is once again participating in No Mow May, an annual initiative that urges people to put down their lawnmowers for a month to foster grass and wildflowers' growth.

The scheme falls during an important month for wildlife when pollinators require plenty of food to help them thrive into the summer season.

The goal of DTC's grass-growing initiative in Daventry is to support local wildlife and provide natural spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Daventry Country Park pictured. Credit: Tim Bradley

The Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Ted Nicholl, said: “The Town Council is proud to be supporting this brilliant initiative, which will help wildlife thrive.”

There are over 930,000 square metres of green space in Daventry, including playing fields and grass verges.

To educate residents about the scheme, signage is set to be placed in the designated no-mow areas and open spaces at Middlemore, Lang Farm, Heartlands Lake, Lamport Road, Worcester Way, Daneholme, South Way, Eastern Way, and London Road.

DTC is recommending that homeowners leave their lawns alone for a month.

The Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Ted Nicholl, said: “I’d like to reassure residents that our grass-cutting teams will continue to trim long grass where required for road safety.

“I also encourage them to join us for No Mow May by letting their lawns grow for the month to give bees, birds, and butterflies a chance to flourish."