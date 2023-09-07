Help keep Daventry clean with the last community litter pick of the year

Watch more videos on Shots!

Residents of Daventry are invited to a community clean up later this month to continue the fight against litter.

People of all ages are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and get involved, but children need to be supervised by a responsible adult.

Daventry Town Council established the monthly litter-picking scheme in 2020, asking residents to volunteer one hour of their time to help council staff members in targeted areas within Daventry.

The last community litter pick of this year is set to take place at New Street Park Recreation Ground Notice Board, Daventry, on Saturday, September 23, between 11am and 12pm.

The community litter picks are a regular town event held every month between March and September. The picks are good for the environment and provide participants with physical and mental health benefits.

Residents are invited to join the voluntary community activity and tackle litter hot spots throughout the town as part of Daventry Town Council’s ongoing ‘Litterheroes’ campaign.

The organised litter picks are led by Daventry Town Council’s community ranger, Charlotte Jones, with accompanying town councillors and the council’s staff members.

Participants are encouraged to show up on the day without making any arrangements.

The team provides the equipment, but residents can bring and use their own if they like.

The litter pick is organised and funded by Daventry Town Council.