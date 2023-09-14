News you can trust since 1869
Help decorate Daventry for Christmas this year with a festive community event

Can't knit or crochet? No problem, you can make a crafty decoration of any kind
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:55 BST
People are invited to join the council and decorate the town this Christmas.

This year, the Daventry Town Council is organising a Random Acts of Crafty Kindness Project.

Residents can get involved in the community project by helping to make decorations and personalise the trees, which are set to be displayed in shops throughout the town.

Residents who wish to get involved or want to start knitting, crocheting, crafting, paper or lace making, need to get in touch with Daventry Town Council for advice and support.
Residents who wish to get involved or want to start knitting, crocheting, crafting, paper or lace making, need to get in touch with Daventry Town Council for advice and support.
    Aside from some lights and pom-pom bunting, the decorations are offered to anyone who requests one during the festive season until the tree is bare.

    Daventry Town Council is planning to reuse some of the beautiful willow tree structures from the 2022 Christmas Tree craft project and redecorate them with handmade decorations made from yarn, paper, willow, clay, and lace.

    Residents who wish to get involved or want to start knitting, crocheting, crafting, paper or lace making, need to get in touch with Daventry Town Council for advice and support.

    All decorations and ideas are welcome.

    Basic knitting and crochet bauble patterns are provided on the Daventry Town Council's website, although everyone is welcome to create or use their own.

    Please visit the Daventry Town Council's website for more details on the project.

    The team have been hosting Knit and Crochet workshops at the local museum since early 2022.

    The upcoming knitting and crochet meet-ups are held at Daventry Town Council and Museum, from 2pm until 4pm, with disabled access via Church Walk.

    The events for the rest of the year are set to take place on September 9, October 14, November 11, and December 9.

