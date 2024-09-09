Hellidon Village News

All are welcome!

Church Service

This Sunday, 15th September, there will be a service of Holy Communion at the Parish church at 10am. Refreshments will be served following the service, to which all are welcome.

Mens UK Cycling Tour

Villagers were joined by local cycling groups and supporters to watch the cycling tour as it sped through the outskirts of Hellidon last Saturday lunchtime. A joyous atmosphere, with whoops, cheering, clapping and bellringing greeted the first three riders who were about two minutes ahead of the peloton. The crowd of about 200 to 300 supporters continued their support until all had passed though, many then hurried home to watch it on television.

Sponsored Ride & Stride

This event, in aid of the Northamptonshire Historic Churches Trust will take place on Saturday from 10am until 6pm. Those taking part are advised to avoid Hellidon Church from1.30 until 2.30 as there will be a wedding taking place but the recording sheet will remain available throughout the day. Anyone needing a sponsor form is asked to contact Tony Fell.