Hellidon Village News
Church Service
This Sunday, 25th August, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Staverton church at 10am. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served following the service.
Save the date
That is what the notice says. It is a fundraiser for the church, which in previous years was a fete and dog show. Hopefully that will resume next year. In the meantime the church still needs funds and to that end a smaller event will be held on Sunday 22nd September, in the vicinity of the church. There will be afternoon teas, a treasure hunt, plant stall, homemade crafts and treats, a raffle and a walking history tour of the village. Further details can be obtained from Debs Hirst or Tony Fell.
