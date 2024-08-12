Hellidon Village News
All are welcome.
Church Service
This Sunday, 18th August there will be a service of Holy Communion in the parish church at 10am, following which refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
Bellringing
This Saturday, 17th August, the Daventry branch of the diocesan ringers will hold their evening practice between 6.30pm and 8pm on the five bells of Hellidon parish church. To learn more of this heritage exercise visit the church on Saturday evening during this time, or any Tuesday between 10am and 1.30am.
