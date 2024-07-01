Hellidon Village News

By Jenifer FellContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:40 BST
All are welcome!

Church Service

This Sunday, 7th July, there will be a service of Holy Communion for the three parishes of Staverton, Hellidon and Catesby at Catesby at 10am. All are very welcome.

Sponsored Cycle Ride and Walk

Photo by Mike Labrum on UnsplashPhoto by Mike Labrum on Unsplash
This event is due to take place on Saturday 14th September between 10am and 6pm, Entrants are invited to be sponsored to walk or cycle between participating churches. The event raises funds jointly for the Northamptonshire Historic Churches Trust and the parish church. Further details from Tony Fell.

