Hellidon Village News
Church Service & Charity Event results..
Church Service
This Sunday, 30th June, there will be a Songs of Praise service at 10am. Parishioners are invited to choose a hymn and notify organist Tony Fell of their selection in advance of the service. Refreshments will be served following the service to which all are welcome.
Horatio's Garden Charity
The recently held open garden event raised £1172 for Horatio's Garden. Well done to organisers Dorothy and Stuart who were delighted with the total and support.
