Hellidon Village News
Church Service
There will be a service of Holy Communion for parishioners of Staverton, Hellidon and Catesby at Staverton at 10am this Sunday, 23rd June. Refreshments will be served following the service, to which all are welcome.
The following Sunday, 30th June, there will be a Songs of Praise service at 10am, for which parishioners are invited to choose a favourite hymn, which they are requested to submit to organist Tony Fell beforehand.
Charity Event
A recently held Open Garden event to raise funds for the charity Horatio's Garden, raised £1,172. Congratulations to Stuart and Dorothy who organised the event and opened their garden to visitors.
