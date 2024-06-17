Hellidon Village News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everyone is welcome!

Church Service

There will be a service of Holy Communion for parishioners of Staverton, Hellidon and Catesby at Staverton at 10am this Sunday, 23rd June. Refreshments will be served following the service, to which all are welcome.

The following Sunday, 30th June, there will be a Songs of Praise service at 10am, for which parishioners are invited to choose a favourite hymn, which they are requested to submit to organist Tony Fell beforehand.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo by Mike Labrum on Unsplash

Charity Event