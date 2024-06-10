Hellidon Village News
Church Service
The service on Sunday, 16th June, will be Holy Communion at 10am. It will be followed by refreshments, to which all are invited.
Horatio's Garden
An open garden charity event held on Sunday 10th June proved a great success. A good number of visitors arrived to buy plants, eat refreshments and take part in the raffle as well as take a walk round the lovely garden. Funds raised for Horatio's Garden will be announced at a later date.