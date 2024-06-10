Hellidon Village News

By Jenifer FellContributor
Published 10th Jun 2024, 12:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Church Service and Open Gardens, all are welcome.

Church Service

The service on Sunday, 16th June, will be Holy Communion at 10am. It will be followed by refreshments, to which all are invited.

Horatio's Garden

Photo by Belinda Fewings on UnsplashPhoto by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash
Photo by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash

An open garden charity event held on Sunday 10th June proved a great success. A good number of visitors arrived to buy plants, eat refreshments and take part in the raffle as well as take a walk round the lovely garden. Funds raised for Horatio's Garden will be announced at a later date.