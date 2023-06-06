This weekend, Naseby is set to host an international gathering of Harley-Davidson riders and motorcycle enthusiasts.

The event starts on Thursday, June 8, with a variety of activities taking place throughout the weekend.

The Harley-Davidson Riders Club of Great Britain International Rally is set to take place this year at the Naseby Village Hall.

Local motorcyclist, John Hiller, 70, began riding at the age of 16 and has not stopped since. He is the secretary and treasurer of the local club and has been a member of the Harley-Davidson Riders Club since 1991.

“We’ve always been very keen to involve the village. It’s a big event and it puts the village on the map,” said John.

Currently, 700 attendees are signed up for the event and people are camping over.

“It’s a nice big exercise for everybody to get to know each other and to realise that we’re not quite the monsters that people sometimes portray us as. We just ride,” said John.

Motorcycle rider, Dale Knight, Naseby Field representative, and Harley-Davidson Riders Club of Great Britain member.

The event has an early start at 11am with bands playing until midnight every night.

On Thursday, June 8, the Hire’em Fire’em rock and blues band is set to perform, followed by the Motorhead tribute band, Motorpace.

The Harley-Davidson ride-out takes place at 11am on Friday, June 9, followed by the Naseby Battlefield Tour.

The tour includes seven stops with historical facts at each key point from the Naseby Battlefield Project, with references to the Naseby battle group from 1645.

“A civil war re-enactment group is providing a part of the entertainment with cannon,” said John.

Friday’s bands include The Guilty Dogs old-school rock and blues band and one of the country’s top punk party bands, The Fevers.

“We’ve got a party of schoolchildren coming around on Friday morning to have a look around at the weaponry and motorcycles,” said John.

Spectators can also enjoy the legendary ride-out on Saturday.

This year's event features a tribute act performed by the Foo Fighterz from 10pm to midnight on Saturday. Steph Ashcroft, Ben Kelly, and the Rory Gallagher tribute band, the Aiden Pryor band, are set to play starting at 4pm.