This week marks the opening of the Northampton Film Festival's (NFF) newest edition, which promises "striking, strong, and brilliant" films, including stories made by Daventry filmmakers.

The independent non-profit organisation has been providing “inspiration” and access to the film and creative industries to people for a few years now – including Daventry directors and producers Laurence Maybury and Luke Tom Worrall, among others.

Starting tomorrow (March 8), the public will be able to watch a selection of films from across the country, including directorial and film debuts, well-known filmmakers and actors, such as Celia Imrie, and films with distribution deals.

Northamptonshire filmmaker and NFF director Becky Carrier said: “The film festival is about inspiration. The festival doesn't start until Friday, but we've already sold more tickets this year than we did last year. It's obviously growing and is growing in the right direction.

“The quality of work we've got this year is really outstanding, and that's from people with local connections and people you know from around the country.”

NFF began as a pilot project in 2019 and has since grown to feature films from all across Britain. In the fall of 2022, it became a non-profit organisation.

Becky said: “It’s great. In 2019, we didn't really know what to expect or what people really wanted, but we ended up with a really long festival after asking for people’s opinions.

“It was all about trying to give Northamptonshire people access to the film industry. I think film is a really good way to shout about the talent that we have here. I believe Northamptonshire is a great place to be making films.”

The festival aims to empower individuals, provide a platform for underrepresented voices, and introduce outstanding work from throughout the nation to local audiences.

The launch of the third in-person festival since the pandemic is hosted by the University of Northampton. Before the festival's first showing of short films, there will be a networking opportunity.

NFF has also partnered up with Delapré Abbey to honour the remarkable women in our community and to commemorate the festival's opening.

Becky said: “What was really great this year is that we had so many films that came from female directors and female producers with strong female leads, and you know, traditionally, it's still played out that the film industry is still dominated by white older men.

“I love Delapré Abbey and celebrating Northamptonshire heritage. It's a brilliant place. I just thought this was perfect; we’ve got all these women making really striking, strong, and brilliant films, and then we’ve got this venue that’s all about women not taking no for an answer, and we should definitely put the two things together.”

On Saturday, the audience can view a variety of short films, such as Chrysalis, Bedroom Light, Fifty-Four Days, Supervision, Fishing, and Beautiful Things, which feature women's voices or showcase female actors.

From dramas and comedies to documentaries and music videos, several films will then screen over the next few days, including the short films Benji and The Darkling Fox and the feature films Mr Doom, Much Ado About Dying, Straight Through Crew, Fabulous Femininities, and All Roads Lead To Home.

Becky said: “The film festivals are so invaluable. What I love about my journey in the film industry is that you just find this fire in your belly that makes you want to do stuff and create things, and I just really want to help people find whatever it is that's going to put fire in their bellies.”

The esteemed awards ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, March 16, at Cineworld Northampton, though the screenings will continue.

Since several of the short film events had sold out ahead of time, the popularity of the festival motivated Becky to add more screenings to the event.

The festival will now continue through March 20.

There will be many Q&As with different directors following some of the films so that audiences may learn more about their work.

To see the complete schedule, learn about the judges, view the film trailers, and purchase tickets, click here.

Becky said: “I think just coming and watching the type of films that we show, which are independent films with unusual stories, lots of which are very short, but they tackle some big subjects, I think that's just really important to people to get different viewpoints and see what else is going on in the world.”

Take a look below at some of the film previews compiled by your Daventry Express reporter, courtesy of NFF director Becky, which feature the Daventry filmmakers' work, among others.

Death to My Hometown When their car breaks down en route to a funeral, Dominic and Owen, two estranged brothers, are forced to face both their past and present.Director Luke Tom Worrall, from Daventry, and screenwriter Daniel Masters are sharing a part of their own experience, as both recently lost their fathers.The film was shot entirely in Northamptonshire, with cast and crew members from the county.

Chrysalis With vivid, warm colours and fantasy elements, director Molly-Ann Marsh presents her experience as a woman with ADHD who is also a creative – bringing representation to the neurodivergent community as well as the value of friendship and support.The short film shows a young woman named Viv – whose ADHD is symbolised by butterflies that obstruct her path and alter depending on her mood – trying to tackle her final project at a steampunk alchemy school.

Bedroom Light With an intense atmosphere and a powerful song by Caroline Shaw, Leicester writer and director Charlie Newnham provides a fleeting insight into how we must rediscover ourselves as life changes.Full of intimacy, the short film gives us the opportunity to analyse and empathise with our own bedroom lighting as it depicts Robin grasping and exploring their own understanding of who they are.