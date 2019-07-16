Fun 'Wicked Wednesday' activities for youngsters in Daventry this summer

Action-packed but affordable activities for children will be taking place at Daventry Leisure Centre on Wednesdays during the school summer holidays.

Organised by gym and leisure centre operator Everyone Active in partnership with Daventry District Council, the Wicked Wednesday sessions feature fun with pool inflatables as well as bouncy castles in the main hall of the leisure centre, in Lodge Road, Daventry.

Each session costs £2 per child.

The pool inflatables sessions are aimed at competent swimmers aged eight and above and will take place on Wednesdays, July 31, August 14, and August 28. There are two sessions on each of the days, running from 12.30-1.30pm and from 2-3pm.

Non-swimmers and children aged seven and below may join the sessions but must be supervised by an adult in the pool at a ratio of one adult to two children and they are not allowed on the inflatables. The over-eights must be supervised by an adult at the poolside.

The bouncy-castle sessions are suitable for children aged five to 12 and will take place on Wednesdays, August 7, and August 21, from 10.30am to midday and from 12.15pm to 1.45pm.

Children must be supervised by an adult at all times.

Councillor Alan Hills, the portfolio holder for community, culture and leisure at the district council, said: “Wicked Wednesdays are a great opportunity to get children out of the house over the holidays and get them active.

"We are pleased to work with our partners at Everyone Active to put these sessions on and I hope families take full advantage of them.”

Sessions must be booked and paid for in advance by phoning the leisure centre on 01327 871 144.

Alternatively, people can visit the website www.daventrydc.gov.uk/summer