Full list of every major street party in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester for King Charles III's Coronation

Will you be joining in with the celebrations?

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:46 BST

The excitement builds and the countdown starts for King Charles III’s Coronation celebrations, we have rounded-up all the street parties that will be taking place.

The bank holiday weekend from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8, will see residents join together to celebrate the new monarch. There will be singing, dancing, homemade cakes and quiches and much more – similar to the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations last year.

Any communities wanting to close a road to traffic in order to host a street party had to apply to West Northamptonshire Council. The deadline to do this has now passed.

Here are all the major street parties taking place across Northampton, Daventry and Towcester.

If you are organising an event for the King’s Coronation weekend, email C hronicle & Echo at [email protected]

More street parties - like this one held for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - will take place this year for the King's Coronation.

1. Street parties 2023

More street parties - like this one held for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - will take place this year for the King's Coronation. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The Green, Abthorpe, Towcester - Sunday May 7.

2. The Green, Abthorpe

The Green, Abthorpe, Towcester - Sunday May 7. Photo: Google

The Green, Badby, Daventry - Sunday May 7.

3. The Green, Badby

The Green, Badby, Daventry - Sunday May 7. Photo: Google

Lady Winefrides Walk, Billing, Northampton - Sunday May 7.

4. Lady Winefrides Walk, Billing

Lady Winefrides Walk, Billing, Northampton - Sunday May 7. Photo: Google

