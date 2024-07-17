From lock up to Lock House
Lock House Antiques is really accessible too – no stuffy, dusty corners to peer in to. There is ample parking immediately outside the shop. Dog friendly, of course and the staff are always happy for a chat about (virtually) anything. Lock House Antiques are always interested in your antiques and collectibles to sell too.
Just look what has been said already...
“A treasure trove of a shop. You made me feel extremely welcome in your shop, and the fact you allowed my dearest dog Oakley to enter pleased me greatly. It is clear to see the personal touch and passion that you have put into your shop and the wealth of knowledge you have for all your items. Our new tea set has taken pride and place upon our dining table, I am sure you will be seeing me again soon enough.” Andy Ferguson
“What a pleasant experience I had today! From the moment myself and the family stepped inside the owner was extremely friendly, chatty to us and accommodating of my children! A must visit!!” Luke Judge
Lock House Antiques is open every day 10am - 4pmThe Lock House. Whilton Locks Garden Village, Daventry NN11 2N.
