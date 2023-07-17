News you can trust since 1869
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Free water safety training session set to take place this month for Daventry residents

‘This is a fun event which we hope will make people more aware of the throw ropes that are located around the town’
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST

Residents are invited to join Daventry Town Council for a free safety training session.

Members of the public can gain essential information about the risks and dangers of open water at the event which is set to take place on Friday, July 28, at Lovells Bay Picnic area in Daventry Country Park.

Charlotte Jones, Daventry Town Council’s community ranger, is hosting the event with the Daventry Fire Service. Charlotte said:

Daventry Town Council's free water safety training event is set to take place on Friday, July 28, at Lovells Bay Picnic area in Daventry Country Park.Daventry Town Council's free water safety training event is set to take place on Friday, July 28, at Lovells Bay Picnic area in Daventry Country Park.
Daventry Town Council's free water safety training event is set to take place on Friday, July 28, at Lovells Bay Picnic area in Daventry Country Park.
Most Popular

    “With the summer holidays coming up, we thought it would be a great idea to put an event together highlighting the importance of water safety and how to use the lifesaving throw ropes located at the bodies of water around the town.”

    The training includes demonstrations of water rescue techniques, highlighting the dangers of open water, and providing ‘have a go’ sessions for the public with the throw lines.

    “The Daventry Fire crew will be getting in the water to allow members of the public to throw the ropes and pull them to safety,” said Charlotte.

    The two-hour event, which runs from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, is free and accessible to all ages. At all times, children must be accompanied by an adult. Residents can show up on the day.

    “This is a fun event which we hope will make people more aware of the throw ropes that are located around the town and be confident in using them if they are ever in a situation where they are needed,” said Charlotte.

    Related topics:ResidentsDaventryCharlotte Jones