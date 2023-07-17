Free water safety training session set to take place this month for Daventry residents

Residents are invited to join Daventry Town Council for a free safety training session.

Members of the public can gain essential information about the risks and dangers of open water at the event which is set to take place on Friday, July 28, at Lovells Bay Picnic area in Daventry Country Park.

Charlotte Jones, Daventry Town Council’s community ranger, is hosting the event with the Daventry Fire Service. Charlotte said:

“With the summer holidays coming up, we thought it would be a great idea to put an event together highlighting the importance of water safety and how to use the lifesaving throw ropes located at the bodies of water around the town.”

The training includes demonstrations of water rescue techniques, highlighting the dangers of open water, and providing ‘have a go’ sessions for the public with the throw lines.

“The Daventry Fire crew will be getting in the water to allow members of the public to throw the ropes and pull them to safety,” said Charlotte.

The two-hour event, which runs from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, is free and accessible to all ages. At all times, children must be accompanied by an adult. Residents can show up on the day.