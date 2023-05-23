A new Daventry event offers young people the opportunity to be mentored by film professionals throughout the film-making process.

The free ‘Filmmaking Challenge’ activity is made for young people of Daventry between the ages of 10 and 18.

The event is set to start at 11am and take place on Tuesday, May 30, at Southbrook Community Centre.

One of Northampton Film Festival's former film-making process scenes.

“You can come along with no ideas, not knowing what you’re doing, and at the end of it, we will absolutely have a short film,” said Becky Carrier, festival director.

The workshop is a great opportunity for young people interested in the film industry as Northampton Film Festival is looking to recruit young people to be part of the youth film board in Daventry.

People will have to come up with an idea based on a surprise theme, write, shoot, and edit a film in four hours with the help of film professionals.

“Having those kinds of limitations and perimeters is actually really good for creativity,” said Becky.

Northampton Film Festival's film-making process scene.

The free workshop is run by Northampton Film Festival with Southbrook Community Centre.

Places are limited for the challenge. Book your ticket at https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/.