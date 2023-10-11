Free ‘family-friendly’ fireworks display event returns to Daventry next month

The ‘much-anticipated’ event is set to light up the town with food and drinks stalls and a soundtrack spanning decades

A free ‘family-friendly’ fireworks display event organised by Daventry Town Council returns to the town next month with food and drinks stalls and a soundtrack spanning the decades.

A Daventry Town Council spokesperson said: “This family-friendly event promises a colourful and eye-catching display that will amaze big and little kids alike.”

The ‘Fireworks Spectacular Display’ event is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, from 6pm, at the Parker E-ACT Academy, on Ashby Road.

The fireworks show starts at 7.30pm and is set to a soundtrack spanning the decades.

A variety of stalls offering hot food and drinks is available until 9pm to keep people warm as they enjoy the evening.

Attendees should refrain from bringing any sparklers since these are prohibited for safety reasons.

There is no parking available at the school for the night, so it is encouraged to use alternative public car parks in Daventry and arrive at the site on foot.

On-site, there are a limited number of accessible parking spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents need to fill in the Daventry Town Council's online booking form, which is available on their website starting Monday, October 16.

Daventry Town Council said they are looking forward to lighting up Daventry again in this much-anticipated town event.

Residents can find more information about the event on Daventry Town Council’s Facebook event page.

Take a look at the gallery below with some of the photos shot at last year's free community event for all residents and visitors.

