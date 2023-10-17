Free event marking the first anniversary of a teen-dedicated Daventry clinic takes place next week
Teen Clinic Daventry is celebrating its first anniversary with a free event including a free film screening of the 'Haunted Mansion' with complimentary popcorn and a free drink for all teenagers aged 11 to 18.
Goody bags are set to be offered to the first 30 visitors.
The free drop-in clinic, dedicated entirely to teens, is holding the event on Thursday, October 26, between 12.00pm and 4.30pm, at the Arc Cinema Daventry.
The film screening starts at 1.00pm, and visitors are assigned seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
Teenagers can learn more about the Teen Clinic Daventry, ask questions, and meet some of their team members at the event.
The celebratory event is supported by Daventry Town Council, Daventry Mind, Northamptonshire's Children's Trust, West Northamptonshire Council, Viridian Nutrition, Sheaf Street Health Store, Arc Cinema Daventry, eAutomotive and Discover Daventry.