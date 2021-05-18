Flying Scotsman passing through Northamptonshire TODAY — where you can see the world-famous engine

Fans of steam trains will get a rare sight of the world famous Flying Scotsman passing through Northamptonshire on Tuesday.

The 98-year-old locomotive is heading from 'home' at Carnforth Steamtown in Lancashire to London ahead of two rail tours around Surrey.

Number 60103 is due in the county at Daventry North Junction at 5.23pm, Long Buckby at 5.30pm before an 18-minute stand at Northampton North Junction — travelling at a maximum 60mph.

The Flying Scotsman

The scheduled route passes through Northampton station at 6.15pm and Roade seven minutes before passing Hanslope Junction at 6.27pm.

The Flying Scotsman is one of the world's most famous steam locomotives.

It was built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway for journeys between Edinburgh and London - the capitals of Scotland and England, via the East Coast Main Line.

After retiring in 1963 and spending years in the hands of private owners, the Flying Scot was saved by the National Railway Museum at York in 2004.

The locomotive set two world records as the first steam loco officially recorded at 100mph back in 1934 and for the longest non-stop run by a steam loco when it covered 422 miles in 1989 — during a commercial tour to Australia.