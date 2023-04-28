Fight Klub founder Troy Dureh celebrates Daventry club’s first anniversary

The Fight Klub ® team - Clare Tolmie-Jackson and Chris Williams - celebrated their first anniversary by offering a free class on Friday, April 21, at Daventry Sports Park Pavilion in Browns Road.

Troy Dureh, the founder of Fight Klub ® joined the event and hosted the session.

“We create experiences for our clubs and communities to join and understand the world of Fight Klub and meet members from other locations. I enjoy doing it and I think it is very important to do something special for each of our locations,” said Troy.

Fight Klub Daventry crew.

The special fitness class was full of energy and jammed packed with various punch bags and group games.

Regular Fight Klub ® crew member, Annette Cunningham, said: “It was a great experience. The whole room was buzzing. Troy has a real knack for making you feel like you can do anything and push that bit harder. I love the vibe that Clare and Chris bring every week.”

Caty Morley, one of the crew members, added: “I’ve been attending Fight Klub for a few years now. It’s absolutely epic. The first birthday was awesome, Troy is an absolute ball of energy. It was such a fantastic night. I can’t recommend Fight Klub enough.”

The event ended with a custom-made cake and speeches celebrating everyone who has helped throughout the year.

Fight Klub Daventry free special fitness class session.

Troy said: “Fight Klub is a social club where everyone can work at their own level. We’re perfect for anyone that’s starting from scratch. People are very nonjudgemental and welcoming.

“We have about 77 licences out of the UK, mainly Romania, that’s our second-largest country. We’re looking to expand to America, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East next year.”

Sessions take place every Tuesday from 6.30pm - 7.30pm and Friday from 6pm - 7pm, at Daventry Sports Park Pavilion, Browns Road, with classes starting this Saturday, April 29, from 9.30am - 10.30am, at Hoxley.

To book a Fight Klub ® Daventry class, visit http://www.linktr.ee/fkdaventry. The first session is free with promotional code NEWBIE.