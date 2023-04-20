News you can trust since 1869
Fight Klub Daventry celebrates its first anniversary with a free special fitness class session

‘Feel the rhythm, feel the rhyme, get on up, it’s Fight Klub time’

By Catalina Constantin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read

Daventry’s Fight Klub ® instructors have had a busy year since the fitness sessions first launched in the town a year ago.

The Fight Klub ® team - Clare Tolmie-Jackson and Chris Williams - are celebrating their first anniversary by offering a free class tomorrow (April 21) at Daventry Sports Park Pavilion, Browns Road, from 6pm - 7.30pm.

Troy Dureh, the founder of Fight Klub ® and one of the UK and Europe's leading fitness presenters, will be attending the event for a teaching takeover from the Fight Klub®️ instructors.

The Fight Klub ® team during a fitness class.The Fight Klub ® team during a fitness class.
    Clare said: “We are just trying to create a really nice, friendly, and fun atmosphere.”

    The session will combine boxing, kickboxing and Thai boxing techniques on punch bags followed by a few speeches, pictures, and a surprise cake.

    Clare said: “Some of the people say how they absolutely love our classes and it helped them in more ways than one, both physically and mentally.

    “This feedback means everything to us because we just want people to come and get active while having fun and meeting others at the same time.”

    Fight Klub ® Daventry anniversary free event leafletFight Klub ® Daventry anniversary free event leaflet
    Fight Klub ® Daventry anniversary free event leaflet

    Sessions take place every Tuesday from 6.30pm - 7.30pm and Friday from 6pm - 7pm, at Daventry Sports Park Pavilion, Browns Road, with classes planned for Saturday mornings from 9.30am - 10.30am, starting April 29 at Hoxley.

    Join the waiting list by booking using this link: http://Buytickets.at/fightklub.

    The first session is free. Visit http://www.linktr.ee/fkdaventry to book it and enter the promotional code NEWBIE.

    Check out their Facebook page at @fightklubdaventry and Instagram page at @fight_klub_daventry.

