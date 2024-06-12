F1 Legend Nigel Mansell thrills motorsport fans at Silverstone Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorsport fans met their sporting hero when Formula One legend Nigel Mansell CBE made a star appearance at Silverstone Museum.

More than 150 guests were enthralled by Mansell’s momentous motor racing memories and adrenalin-fuelled anecdotes he shared from his renowned racing career during his guest appearance at an exclusive event hosted by the Museum in partnership with Silverstone Racing Club.

During his pit stop at the Museum the 1992 F1 World Champion and 1993 IndyCar champion was thrilled to see both his championship winning race cars, which are on display together for the first time ever at Silverstone Museum’s latest exhibition, The Indy 500: A British Success Story.

Mansell is the only racing driver to simultaneously hold the Formula One World Championship and Indy Car championship titles and the world famous sportsman commented how he was “pinching himself” seeing his two cars together again at the exhibition, which will remain on display throughout the summer until later this year.

Nigel Mansell at Silverstone Museum

At the exclusive evening event Mansell regaled race fans with fascinating highlights and personal insights from his celebrated sporting career, reliving some of his most memorable moments behind the wheel.

Silverstone Museum Head of Events and Memberships, Penelope Walsh, said: “Silverstone Museum was delighted to host this exclusive event with racing legend Nigel Mansell.

“The event was a huge success and the Museum, being trackside at the home of British motor racing, proved to be the perfect setting for this prestigious evening. We are planning to host similar events featuring famous faces and sporting stars in the near future.”

Mansell’s 1992 F1 World Championship winning Williams FW14B car is on display alongside his 1993 IndyCar World Series Lola T93/00 as part of the iconic Indy 500 exhibition, which is staged in partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and logistics partner DHL.

Nigel Mansell at Silverstone Museum

A range of iconic IndyCars made the epic journey from the USA to the home of British motor racing for the exciting exhibition, which also features the Coyote Foyt-Ford, driven by AJ Foyt at Silverstone in 1978 where he took the chequered flag at the only IndyCar race to be held at the racetrack. Also on display are the Lotus 56 and the 1922 Bentley 3 Litre.

Visitors to the Museum, located trackside of the world-renowned Silverstone race circuit, will be able to get up close to the incredible IndyCars and view a host of motorsport memorabilia at the attraction’s popular exhibition.