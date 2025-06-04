Eyes to the skies NOW as Red Arrows due overhead in Northamptonshire on the way to air display

The iconic Red Arrows are due to fly over parts of Northamptonshire very soon, as they make their way to an air display.

Plane enthusiasts will need eye to the skies today (Wednesday June 4), as the infamous 640mph Hawk jets will be overhead in the west of the county on their way to Cardiff Airport. From there, they will travel to the Douglas Display in the Isle of Man, which takes place tomorrow (Thursday June 5).

According to MilitaryAirshows.co.uk, the team will leave their base at RAF Waddingham in Lincolnshire at 9.30am to make the journey to Cardiff, with an arrival time of 9.59am.

During that transit, the planes will be visible over Northamptonshire at around 9.40am. Woodford Halse is expected to get a sighting of the jets at around 9.43am.

The Heart of the Shires Shopping Village is also expecting to see the planes overhead and have invited interested members of the public to the venue, where the free car park will be open.

All Red Arrows times are approximate and subject to change, due to the weather or other requirements.