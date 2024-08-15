Explore Northamptonshire's vintage buses with free tours of old town routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heritage buses are set to be brought back and paraded throughout Northamptonshire.

People are invited to take a trip down memory lane and ride the restored buses in Northamptonshire.

For the third year in a row, Northampton Transport Heritage is bringing the vintage buses back to Daventry in honour of Heritage Open Days, the largest history and cultural event in England that takes place in September.

Mayor of Daventry Councillor Karen Tweedale said: “It’s wonderful to welcome Northampton Transport Heritage back to Daventry for this year’s Heritage Open Days. I know how much visitors have enjoyed the fun and nostalgia of this event in previous years, and I’m looking forward to hopping on board myself for a retro ride.”

Vintage buses pictured at last year's event.

After the success of last year's event, Daventry Town Council is delighted to welcome back the charity and their heritage buses to town to recreate United Counties and Midland Red bus routes.

The classic routes include travel in and around Ashby St Ledgers, Badby, Braunston, Northampton, Norton, Staverton, Weedon, and Welton.

Buses are scheduled to depart from Daventry's Market Square on Saturday, September 7, at various times between 10am and 3pm. A timetable is set to be released closer to the event date.

For a small fee, people can purchase a programme and timetable in town with more information and photographs. The funds will go towards the upkeep and maintenance of the heritage buses at Northampton Transport Heritage.

Daventry Foodies Market and Daventry Museum's Heritage Open Days themed event are set to take place on the same day.

Cllr Tweedale said: “With so much going on, Saturday, September 7, looks set to be a fantastic day out in Daventry. From the bus tours and Foodies Market to displays by Daventry Model Boat Club and Daventry Model Railway Club at the museum, there’s going to be so much to see and do.”