Eight spooky things to do in Northamptonshire this Halloween

1. Dr Frights Halloween nights

An event targeted towards adults and late teens, Dr Frights will definitely give you an extreme horror night. Packed with jumps, adventures and more importantly screams… this would be a great night out for those groups who love the thrill and want to get some proper enjoyment out of their Halloween. Located at Whites Nurseries, Earls Barton, and will be held from October 14 and October 31. Tickets range from £20.95 online, up to £32 on the gate, however the price will differentiate depending on the day you attend the event. Gates open at 7pm and any last admission on the night will be no later that 9pm.

Photo: UGC