It might feel like the kids have only just gone back to school after February half term, but thoughts are already turning to the Easter break.

After a very short term, schools will break up for Easter by Thursday March 28, ahead of Good Friday on March 29.

And holidays on the horizon, many parents will now be starting think of ways to keep their little ones entertained for more than two weeks.

From feeding lambs and Easter crafts, to an array of Easter egg hunts, there is plenty to do in Northamptonshire no matter the age of your children or you budget.

Here are 20 things to do with kids in Northamptonshire over the 2024 Easter holidays.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Delapre Abbey The abbey will host its annual Easter activities over the Easter weekend (March 29 - April 1). There will be an egg hunt in the picturesque Walled Garden. Visitors will have to match the patterns to a bingo card, and win a chocolate prize. There will also be further activities a petting experience. Visit the Delapre Abbey website for more information.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice's Easter Trail On Good Friday (March 29), Cynthia Spencer Hospice will host an Easter Trail at Bradlaugh Fields between 10am and 3pm. Organisers say it will be a fun time walking through the woods finding clues to a mystery phrase, which will then enable children to claim their Easter egg. The trail is priced at £3 per child and no advance booked in required.

Breakfast with Bunny at Workbridge The Bedford Road charity will host an Easter Sunday special breakfast from 10am, which will offer a buffet breakfast, an Easter egg hunt and the chance to meet the Easter bunny and claim a prize. Tickets are priced at £10 per adult and £15 per child. To book, email: [email protected].

The Magic of Easter at Holdenby House The annual event will return to the grounds of Holdenby House from March 31 - April 1. There will be a magician in the grounds, Alice in Wonderland will be hiding eggs around the site, including the infamous golden egg, which contains £100, as well as face painting, egg dancing, and egg rolling and painting. Visit the Holdenby House website for more information and tickets.