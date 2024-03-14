Daventry's free Easter market returns for its third year with ‘varied entertainment’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hop along to Daventry town centre on April 6 for a fun-filled day out for all the family at the much-loved market.

Now in its third year, Daventry Town Council is hosting an Easter Market along Daventry’s High Street, Bowen Square, Foundry Walk, and Sheaf Street.

The Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Ted Nicholl, said: “I’m looking forward to the return of Daventry Easter Market, which has become a highlight of the annual events calendar.”

The Easter bunny pictured at Daventry Easter Market.

The market returns this year from 10am to 3pm with independent stallholders, selling everything from handmade crafts and gifts to food and drinks, including locally sourced produce from across Northamptonshire and beyond.

People can enjoy seasonal family entertainment, including face painting, an Easter trail, balloon modelling, and live music performances.

The Easter bunny will also be at the market, handing out sweet treats to our residents throughout the day.

Councillors from Daventry Town Council will be on hand at the Town Council gazebo to answer questions about local services and upcoming activities and events. Children can also create Easter-themed souvenirs to take home for free at the gazebo.

The market is funded and organised by the Daventry Town Council. Entertainment, activities, and stalls are subject to change without prior notice.