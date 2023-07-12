Daventry’s first Feel-Good Fest event is set to offer free coaching, competitions, and prizes

Delve into a day of discovery and entertainment with five ‘Good-Vibe Zones’ to explore at a Daventry festival.

Daventry Town Council (DTC) is excited to host the new event on Saturday, August 5 which showcases the activities of the area's groups, organisations, and clubs for its residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feel-Good Fest is set to take place at New Street Park, in Daventry, from 11am to 4pm.

Team Rubicon hosting skateboarding sessions at DTC's Summer Activity Days in 2022.

Most Popular

The Daventry Mayor, Councillor Ted Nicholl, said: “This is a debut event for DTC, which we hope to be a great success. We have many excellent community clubs and teams joining us on the day, and I am looking forward to trying out new hobbies and meeting the teams that run the various groups.”

People can explore, learn, and participate in five different zones.

The ‘Nature Zone’ is where visitors can learn about pollinators, gardening, and astronomy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The residents can meet local health-food suppliers and find out about volunteering, social groups, and well-being in the ‘Feel-Good Zone’.

The Feel-Good Fest event is set to take place on Saturday, August 5, at New Street Park, in Daventry, from 11am to 4pm.

The 'Active Zone' provides a variety of sports activities to discover and try out.

Daventry’s first Skate Jam event is set to take place as part of the festivities.

Team Rubicon, a nationwide provider of skateboard and scooter coaching, has been invited to join the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team provides two hours of free coaching, from 11am to 1pm, before the event begins with music, competitions, and prizes.

Everyone is invited. Upon arrival, participants can show up, register at Rubicon's tent, and get ready to show off or learn new skills.

Equipment and safety gear are available. Children must be accompanied by their parents or carers.

Other areas of the day-long event include a 'Creative Zone' featuring craft workshops and a photographic competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the 'Performance Zone,' members of the community can join in a sing-along, enjoy dance and theatre acts, or learn more about music.

“This festival is focussed on the health and wellbeing of our residents so there are lots on offer for all ages and tastes. We are excited to bring the Feel-Good feeling to Daventry and I look forward to seeing everyone there,” said Cllr Ted Nicholl.