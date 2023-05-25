As the end of the football season approaches, the team is training for the next season and recruiting new players.

Tyrone James Wildman, 37, and Katie Parsons, 32, are bringing back women’s football to Daventry Town FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People over the age of 16 interested in joining the team will be offered the opportunity to “train and play matches while having fun” and “to learn new skills and make new friends”.

Members of the Daventry Town FC football team: Carl Parsons, Tyrone Wildman, Mark Matthews, and Katie Parsons.

Most Popular

“We aim to encourage and help the younger generation of girls to get into the sport,” said Tyrone.

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup and the successful 13th edition of the UEFA European Women's Football Championship, hosted and won by England, motivated the team to contact Daventry Town FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That was a proud moment to be British and a woman. Leave it to us women to bring home the World Cup, we can show the men how it’s done,” said Katie.

Tyrone and Katie decided to work with Daventry Town FC in March 2023.

Daventry Town FC women’s football team's poster.

“We aim to get a full squad ready for the start of this season, we have just put out a recruitment drive for players and have already had a good response to that,” said Tyrone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team plans to do half-time penalty shootouts, introduce a mascot “for the day” for everyone to feel included, and hold open days and “fun days” in the summer for all the girls and women from Daventry and the surrounding areas.

Half of the proceeds will go to local charities to provide funds and support for causes around the town.

Tyrone started football coaching before the lockdown in 2019. His daughter, 15 years old, could not find a local football team to join until now.

“Everyone is included. We can put a team on for your age group,” said Tyrone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katie decided to take up coaching after watching a match with Northampton Town F. C. Women’s football team, together with her daughter.

It inspired her to “become a coach for the under 13’s to instil that inspiration and desire in the girls, to support young girls in the local community”.

Katie’s family has always shown an interest in football. Her daughter plays for the Daventry Town FC girls’ football team under the age of 12.

“I am looking forward to continued training with the girls and improving their skills, fitness and confidence on and off the pitch whilst making it enjoyable but creating teamwork and competitiveness at the same time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I hope to promote more interest in the game, especially for women’s football and inspire the girls to dream big and aim high to achieve their goals in life and most importantly on the pitch,” said Katie.

“Everything is going to get a massive revamp for the ladies,” said Tyrone.

Daventry Town FC is always looking for new players.

The team is working to complete the redesign of their website at https://dtfc.co.uk/.

Advertisement

Advertisement