Businesses will line the town streets next month to welcome back the food market organised by the Daventry Town Council.

The event promises more than 60 food-related stalls and free family entertainment in the Daventry town centre — along High Street, Sheaf Street, Foundry Walk, and Bowen Square.

Mayor of Daventry Councillor Karen Tweedale said: “I'm looking forward to welcoming so many brilliant traders to Daventry Foodies Market and seeing visitors sampling lots of delicious food and drink—and maybe trying a few treats myself. With Daventry Heritage Bus Rides taking place on the same day plus Daventry Museum opening its doors for a free Heritage Open Days event, it promises to be a really great day out in Daventry.”

Entertainment is available for the entire family, including face painters, balloon modellers, stilt walkers, and food-themed crafts, on Saturday, September 7, from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors can also browse a range of gifts and kitchen accessories, many of which are handmade locally by independent traders.