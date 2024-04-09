Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daventry Town Council calls for local sports teams and clubs to get involved in an event scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 3, at New Street Park.

To mark this Olympic year, Daventry Town Council is organising a day of inclusive sports and activities suitable for all ages and abilities.

Daventry Summer Games offers an opportunity for local organisations to showcase their sport or hobby and recruit a few new teammates. All types of clubs and groups are welcome to participate in the event, such as tap dance, taekwondo, badminton, and bowling groups.

Team Rubicon hosting skateboarding sessions at DTC's Summer Activity Days in 2022.

The Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Ted Nicholl, said: “I’m looking forward to a day of sporting success at Daventry Summer Games, which is another fantastic event organised by the Town Council. I hope it will encourage more people to get active and enjoy exercise, which is a brilliant way to boost mental and physical well-being.

“I encourage all our local teams and clubs to come along to promote what they do and help more people find an activity they love.”

People who lead a local sports team, club, or fitness group are invited to apply for a free place at the event to showcase what they do, helping residents learn more about the activities available in the town.

Daventry Skate Jam is also held at the New Street Skate Park on the same day, featuring free coaching from Team Rubicon and a skate competition with prizes to be won.