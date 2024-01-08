“Poignant exhibits take you on a thought-provoking journey on what life was like during wartime”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Daventry Museum’s new exhibition is set to open this weekend.

The museum opens a new World War Two display to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy, the biggest Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France that resulted in the liberation of northwest Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daventry Museum’s spokesperson said: “Poignant exhibits take you on a thought-provoking journey on what life was like during wartime and reflect on the most significant victory of the Western Allies in the Second World War.”

Most Popular

Ava Bazeley, a local school student, pictured in front of the World War Two bomb site display, in the museum.

On Saturday, January 13, local wartime enthusiast Gerry Thompson is planning to visit the museum to speak with visitors and share his research and stories of Daventry and Northamptonshire Servicemen’s involvement in D-Day.