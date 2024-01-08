News you can trust since 1869
Daventry Museum’s new exhibition is set to open this weekend

“Poignant exhibits take you on a thought-provoking journey on what life was like during wartime”
By Catalina Constantin
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:33 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 13:33 GMT
The Daventry Museum’s new exhibition is set to open this weekend.

The museum opens a new World War Two display to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy, the biggest Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France that resulted in the liberation of northwest Europe.

Daventry Museum’s spokesperson said: “Poignant exhibits take you on a thought-provoking journey on what life was like during wartime and reflect on the most significant victory of the Western Allies in the Second World War.”

    Ava Bazeley, a local school student, pictured in front of the World War Two bomb site display, in the museum.Ava Bazeley, a local school student, pictured in front of the World War Two bomb site display, in the museum.
    On Saturday, January 13, local wartime enthusiast Gerry Thompson is planning to visit the museum to speak with visitors and share his research and stories of Daventry and Northamptonshire Servicemen’s involvement in D-Day.

    The museum and its volunteers look forward to welcoming visitors to see the new exhibition opening on Saturday, January 13, which will be available to the public until Friday, June 14, 2024.

