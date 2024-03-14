Daventry Museum’s award-winning British Science Week event returns this weekend
Residents are invited to Daventry Museum’s award-winning British Science Week event this weekend (March 16) to celebrate science with a day of “free, fun, and interactive” activities for all the family.
This year's event returns with a variety of science-themed activities for everyone to get involved in between 10am and 4pm on the day.
Hands-on activities include making a thaumatrope, challenging your brain with optical illusions, learning about the history of the universe, and understanding the value of food and nutrients. There will also be some “messy” experiments and demos outside.
People can grab an activity pack when they arrive, complete it, and hand it in for a chance to win a prize.
Daventry Museum is operated by Daventry Town Council and is free to visit.
Opening hours are 9.30am to 1.30pm Tuesday through Friday and on the first Saturday of the month from 10am to 4pm.