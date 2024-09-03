Daventry Museum celebrates Heritage Open Days
People are invited to find out more about Daventry’s history through activities and exhibits at the museum, centred around its new ‘Routes – Networks – Connections’ theme.
Several displays are going to be available, including Daventry Model Boat Club and Daventry Model Railway Club displays and individual exhibitor displays of a 1910 B Type open-top motor bus, a 1929 Austin 7 and a 1930s Southern Railway Steam Locomotive.
Young visitors can take part in a supermarket scavenger hunt, a quiz, and play shops at the Museum Mart.
Families can also view the museum’s current exhibition, ‘Daventry Retail through the Ages’, to discover more about Daventry's historic shops as well as the evolution of retail and the shopping experience in town.
This year's Heritage Open Days are being celebrated on Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Daventry Museum.