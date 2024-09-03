Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark the 2024 Heritage Open Days over the weekend, Daventry Museum is holding an event for the entire family this Saturday (September 7).

People are invited to find out more about Daventry’s history through activities and exhibits at the museum, centred around its new ‘Routes – Networks – Connections’ theme.

Several displays are going to be available, including Daventry Model Boat Club and Daventry Model Railway Club displays and individual exhibitor displays of a 1910 B Type open-top motor bus, a 1929 Austin 7 and a 1930s Southern Railway Steam Locomotive.

Young visitors can take part in a supermarket scavenger hunt, a quiz, and play shops at the Museum Mart.

Southern Railway Steam Locomotive 1930s pictured.

Families can also view the museum’s current exhibition, ‘Daventry Retail through the Ages’, to discover more about Daventry's historic shops as well as the evolution of retail and the shopping experience in town.

This year's Heritage Open Days are being celebrated on Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Daventry Museum.