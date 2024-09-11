Daventry family's annual fundraising event in memory of father who died aged 26

An annual fundraising event returns in town in honour of a father and husband who died aged 26 from an aortic dissection, a condition in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body's main artery.

Victoria (Vickie) Taylor has raised £24,120 for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) since her husband, Shaun Taylor, died five years ago.

The 38-year-old mother said: “It has been difficult, of course it is, and it's heartbreaking, and there have been times when it's been awful, but I do feel right now our family is in a really good place, and we are just remembering him in the best way that we can.

“Time is a great healer. (...) We still talk about him. We still remember him, but we just move forward together really, and life has to go on sadly.”

Shaun passed away in May 2019. To keep his memory alive, his family, wife, and children, Oscar, 10, and Ethan, nine, have been raising thousands of pounds for charity every year.

“Thank you to everybody for their constant support and for helping an incredible charity.

“That's really, really important to us,” said Vickie.

Vickie said this year’s event is more significant to the family as Shaun’s father, Mervyn, was involved in a vehicle accident in April on the A5, which the WNAA crew attended and saved his life.

“It makes it more important this year.

“We are so grateful to them,” said Vickie.

‘Shaun Taylor Fun Day’ is set to take place on Saturday, September 14, from 12.30pm to 5pm, at Cold Ashby Playing Fields Association, in Stanford Road, Northampton. No dogs are allowed on site.

The free event includes music, bouncy castles, and small local business stalls showcasing their products.

“We've got the best raffle prize list that we have ever had,” said Vickie.

The event starts this year with a charity football game. Shaun's cousin Mark and closest friend Ryan have set up two teams.

“We're going to do a minute of silence at the beginning for Shaun, and then they're going to battle it out,” said Vickie.

Vickie hopes to raise more than £5000 for the charity this year.

People can also make donations on the online fundraising page here.