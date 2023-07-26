Join the Daventry Community Larder at Southbrook Community Centre in Hood Road for a special anniversary celebration.

Run by the Northampton Hope Centre charity and supported by the FareShare charity, the Community Larder offers members low-cost food and products, as well as additional support services.

The non-profit organisation operates on a points-based membership programme run solely by volunteers who provide access to donated and surplus food at discounted rates.

Members of the Daventry Community Larder at Southbrook Community Centre.

Julie Murray, one of the Larder’s volunteers, said:

“We’ve seen a big increase in the people coming through the doors. There’s obviously a massive need for it.”

The Larder is run by volunteers who are committed to getting food to those in our community facing hardship.

Natalie Page, another Larder’s volunteer, said:

“I am quite limited in what I can do. I have health issues. We are very open and welcoming for anyone who wants to come down whether it’s just for an hour or more.

“I have postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. I am quite prone to fainting so I have a wheelchair that I use. I don’t have to run around I can still be there and help around which is quite good.”

Julie, Natalie, and Christie Jayne have been volunteering at the Daventry Community Larder since its opening on July 26, 2022.

“We’ve built a lovely team and there is a lovely sense of community, especially between the volunteers ourselves and the members that come through the door,” said Julie.

The Daventry Community Larder receives training, food supplies, and logistical support from the Northampton Hope Centre, a volunteer-led charity providing food for people and families experiencing hardship within our community.

The FareShare charity, the UK's national network of charitable food redistributors, the public, local businesses, and surplus stock from big supermarkets also contribute to the organisation.

“We’re all firm believers that everybody is struggling. We are all in hardship in some way or another. We are here to help people in hardship. It is very different from one person to another. Don’t be proud, if you are in need of help, just reach out and talk to somebody,” said Julie.

Today, the volunteers welcome the community to celebrate their first anniversary with cake, nibbles, and party tunes.

The non-profit organisation is open every Wednesday in the afternoon, between 1pm and 2.15pm, and evening, between 6pm and 7pm.

Memberships cost £10 per year with shopping from £5 per week or £17.50 a month for 10 items a week.

“We found that doing something like this helps us personally as much as it helps the community,” said Julie.

“It’s been really good for my mental health but also just to kind of get me out really,” said Natalie.

Daventry Community Larder is recruiting new volunteers. Contact them at [email protected] for more information.

“It’s a fantastic organisation. We are a lovely bunch of people. Just come down and chat with us if you think you can help in any way,” said Julie.