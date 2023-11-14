Daventry Christmas Market: Town prepares to celebrate at its annual ‘festive’ and ‘popular’ event

“Enjoy a magical and memorable Christmas-themed day out without the worry of the cost”

Daventry is preparing to celebrate Christmas with a variety of ‘family-friendly entertainment’ at its annual free festive event.

The Rotary Club of Danetre Daventry brings Father Christmas to Daventry Town Council’s Christmas Market. The event is also showcasing Father Christmas' reindeer friends, along with a ‘Snow Globe Experience’.

Residents can enjoy a shopping experience with independent festive stallholders, selling unique Christmas presents and crafts, and various hot food and drink vendors. Local musical groups and choirs are set to serenade shoppers with festive tunes and sing-along songs.

Daventry Mayor, Councillor Ted Nicholl, is attending the event. He said: "The Christmas Market has established itself as one of the most popular events in the Daventry Town Council (DTC) calendar, attracting residents and visitors from neighbouring towns to enjoy a festive day out.

“All the children's attractions are free, allowing families to enjoy a magical and memorable Christmas-themed day out without the worry of the cost.”

The event is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, in the town centre, along the High Street, Sheaf Street and Bowen Square, with stalls spread throughout the whole of the High Street.

High Street is scheduled to be closed on the day. Free parking is available around the town.

Cllr Ted Nicholl said: “The DTC team has worked tirelessly again to make this year's event even bigger and better and I look forward to the town coming together and spread goodwill."

