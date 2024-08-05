Daventry charity sets up affordable fundraiser event to provide greater support to families of disabled children

A small charity is organising a new fundraiser event to provide greater support to families of disabled children.

Harry’s Pals — a Daventry charity that provides emotional support to parents of severely ill or disabled children — is hosting a new stand-up comedy charity event close to the town to raise money for the cause.

The charity, which provides free counselling, therapy, respite breaks, and a mentoring service for parents across the nation, is going to receive all proceeds raised.

The founder of Harry’s Pals, Hayley Charlesworth, said: “It's going to be a fantastic night. We've got four incredible comedians coming over.

The founder of Harry’s Pals, Hayley Charlesworth, pictured with visitors at Harry’s Pals comedy night 2023.

“To them, it is quite a small-scale event, but they're doing it because they want to support Harry’s Pals.”

The charity has been working hard to overcome the gap in emotional support faced by parents throughout the country over the last two years.

“Your ticket will pay for half of a counselling or therapy session for a mum or dad, obviously, faced with every parent's worst nightmare,” said the founder.

Four comedians are going to support the small charity and be on stage on the night: Stephen Bailey, Paul McCaffrey, Kent Cameron, and Lou Conran.

The comedy night is set to take place at the Staverton Park Hotel and Golf Club in Daventry on Friday, September 20.

“Stephen Bailey is really making waves, and he is very well-known within the industry.

“It is a bit of a bargain, really, for the calibre of comedians that we've got attending,” said Hayley.

Food and drinks are going to be served at the venue starting at 7pm on the night when the doors open. The show is scheduled to start at 8pm.

“It's going to be really, really good. It's going to be a fun night in a great location,” said Hayley.

Tickets can be booked through the Harry's Pals JustGiving page to support the charity and serve more families around the country. Donations of £20 per person are required, along with the full names of those attending.

The event is sponsored by The Comedy Crate and Staverton Park Hotel and Golf Club.

Local business owners can contact the team at [email protected] if they wish to support the charity in the future.