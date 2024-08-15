Daventry business owner hosts 24-hour charity Dungeons and Dragons session

Zoe Collins, from Zepic Games and Events, and several Northamptonshire residents will attempt to stay awake for 24 hours this month to raise money for Methodist Homes (MHA), a charity care provider for older people in Great Britain.

Zoe invites people, regardless of experience level, to join them in the role-playing game at her independent board game cafe located in Daventry’s Sheaf Street.

The 34-year-old owner said: “This is the perfect opportunity to dive into the magical world of Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) while supporting a great cause.

“I'm determined to stay awake for the full 24 hours.”

Zoe has been sharing her love for board games with the community since March by providing various events at her cafe, including D&D game nights.

“It's been getting there, so it has been increasing. It's been good. I’m loving it.

“People are loving it. I have more regulars who come in now. We actually learn some of the games together,” she said.

Zoe's first fundraising event, a 24-hour 'D&D-a-thon', is set to begin at 6 pm on Friday, August 30, and will be overseen by two experienced Dungeon Masters.

In the fantasy tabletop game D&D, players form an adventuring party and set out on heroic adventures, exploring fantastical realms as they gain experience points.

“I love the idea of the game. I've got quite a few players at the moment, but it would be lovely to get some more,” said Zoe.

Due to the event's limited space, people must register in person at the cafe or over the phone at 07964130034. The event is open to players of all ages and skill levels.

For anyone interested in learning more about the game, Zoe is hosting a 'Special Dungeon Master practical course' on Sunday, August 18, from 6 to 8 pm, ahead of the fundraising marathon.

“If you don't have a clue how to D&D, the Dungeon Master will guide you and show you what he does. (...) Then you will practise in a nice and friendly way,” said Zoe.

