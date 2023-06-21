Daventry-based football group raises awareness for mental health and socialisation

A Daventry football group set up by two friends provides football services and social opportunities across the town.

SAL Soccer was founded by Scott Withrington and his two close friends, Lewis Trayhorne and Andrew Tovey.

The non-profit organisation has been operating in Daventry since the end of March 2023.

SAL Soccer offers a weekly session every Monday, between 7pm and 8pm, at Daventry Sports Park.

Lewis Trayhorne, 25, is the team’s photographer and advertiser. He said: “I got approached by Scott who explained what his idea was. Andrew and I thought this was exactly what the local community needed and was something I wanted to help expand.

“Before you know it, we got to 50 members. I mean I haven’t got 50 friends personally. So within 15 weeks it kind of glow up into this massive thing. We’re all proud of it now,” said Lewis.

SAL Soccer offers two football teams for the community.

“We are helping the local community to make new friendships, lose weight, and have the mental health support they may need,” said Lewis.

With tracked weigh-in support sessions, weekly challenges, and football matches, the Sizey Soccer team provides support groups for those wanting to get fit.

The Social Soccer team was created for casual players who want to enhance their physical condition and mental health while developing new friendships and socialising.

“The reason we combined these two is that one of the biggest mental health problem people face in the UK, I reckon, is obesity and weight loss.

“Mental health is more accepted now. I think there are still a lot of people that are not realising how open you can be about it,” said Lewis.

SAL Soccer offers a weekly session every Monday, between 7pm and 8pm, at Daventry Sports Park. The monthly fee is £15.

Scott, Andrew, and Lewis are coaches at the Daventry Town Football Club. After the SAL Soccer football session ends, all members are invited to the club to socialise.

Wes Brammer has been a member of the group from the start. He said:

“I personally have been going through a hard time with my mental health and having the lads' support is something that is alien to a lot of men.

“This isn't just a kick about. It's not just trying to lose a little weight. It's a group of guys that are all some way or another battling their own fight and this is a way of coming together and fighting as a team.”

Another player, Ryan Costello, said:

“I joined SAL Soccer as a dad in his late 30s who has struggled with his weight and mental health while lacking a local social circle. Since then, I’ve gained new friends and a support network. All whilst playing the game that I love.”

People can contact the team and sign up on SAL Soccer’s website.