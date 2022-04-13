Cricket sessions for budding young bowlers and batters in Daventry

Children are invited to cricket sessions.

Budding young bowlers and batters in Daventry are invited to cricket sessions next month.

‘Steelbacks in the Community’ is the recreational cricket arm of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

Its aim is to increase participation and “make cricket a game for everyone”.

Jim Hawkins, clubs and community manager for Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, said: “Our long term strategy identified Daventry town as a key strategic target for cricket because there has been no cricket club in the town for several years. Currently any junior or senior cricketers wanting to play travel to surrounding villages like Barby, Long Buckby or Heyford.

"Following a recent survey in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, results suggested there were high levels of interest for a junior cricket offer in the town.”

On Friday, May 31, the ECB All Stars programme will be held for children aged five to eight at the Daventry Sports Park from 5pm. The programme runs for eight weeks and is all about having fun with physical activity offering a first introduction into the skills required for cricket.

It costs £40 for the whole programme and includes an individual bat, shirt and kitbag. Visit https://ecb.clubspark.uk/AllStars/Course/af78341b-a8fa-460f-892c-167eb391cadd

For more information on Steelbacks in the Community visit their Facebook page or https://nccc.co.uk/community-hub/