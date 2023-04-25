News you can trust since 1869
Circus Ginnett welcomes everyone this week to enjoy a brand-new show in Daventry

‘Roll up, roll up! Circus Ginnett is making a return to Eastern Way Recreation Ground’

By Catalina Constantin
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

Packed with world-class talent and amazing stunts, Circus Ginnett returns to Daventry with a brand-new show.

From clowns to acrobats and aerial acts, the team presents the UK’s youngest circus contortionist, Lily Hegyi, age seven, and the youngest circus dog trainer, Logan Austin, age six.

Lisandra Austin, a member of the running team and a Circus Ginnett performer, said: “We hope the Daventry community will support us once again like they have always been.”

Circus Ginnett team and performers.
Circus Ginnett team and performers.
    The shows will take place from Wednesday to Friday from 6.30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 5pm, and Sunday at 12pm.

    Circus Ginnett donates all profits from their opening show to the NHS.

    Blue Light Card holders are offered free entrance to any of the shows. Ring the box office to reserve at 07562450045.

    You can book your tickets now at http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/circus-ginnett, by phone, or from the ticket office at Eastern Way.

    Iona Marcillac-Perry hula hoop and aerial performer.
    Iona Marcillac-Perry hula hoop and aerial performer.
    Bori Picard, wire walker.
    Bori Picard, wire walker.
    Ben, the ringmaster, and Jerry, the clown.
    Ben, the ringmaster, and Jerry, the clown.
