Packed with world-class talent and amazing stunts, Circus Ginnett returns to Daventry with a brand-new show.

From clowns to acrobats and aerial acts, the team presents the UK’s youngest circus contortionist, Lily Hegyi, age seven, and the youngest circus dog trainer, Logan Austin, age six.

Lisandra Austin, a member of the running team and a Circus Ginnett performer, said: “We hope the Daventry community will support us once again like they have always been.”

Circus Ginnett team and performers.

The shows will take place from Wednesday to Friday from 6.30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 5pm, and Sunday at 12pm.

Circus Ginnett donates all profits from their opening show to the NHS.

Blue Light Card holders are offered free entrance to any of the shows. Ring the box office to reserve at 07562450045.

You can book your tickets now at http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/circus-ginnett, by phone, or from the ticket office at Eastern Way.

Iona Marcillac-Perry hula hoop and aerial performer.

Bori Picard, wire walker.

